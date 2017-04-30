Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb facing deadline on controversial bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces a looming deadline to make tough decisions on legislation pushed by powerful business interests that clash with his own outlook.

Two bills that fellow Republicans have approved would eliminate much of the current financial benefit available to those who install solar panels and close a legal loophole used by Ricker’s convenience stores to sell carryout cold beer.

Both measures are supported by GOP leaders who made sure much of Holcomb’s agenda was passed.

That puts Holcomb in a difficult spot as he faces deadlines next week to either issue a veto, sign the measures or let them become law without his signature.

Thus far, he has refused to detail what action he’ll take. He says he is “still reviewing” them and “looking at every angle.”