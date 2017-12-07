Indiana GOP Senate candidate, Mike Braun, voted Democrat until 2012

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A wealthy Senate candidate from Indiana who bills himself as a “conservative Republican” voted for more than a decade in the state’s Democratic primaries.

That’s according to public records obtained by The Associated Press from the Dubois County Clerk’s office, where businessman and former state lawmaker Mike Braun is registered to vote.

The 63-year-old voted as a Democrat in partisan Indiana primary elections from at least 1996 until 2012, when he pulled a GOP ballot. Two years later he successfully ran for the Indiana House of Representatives as a Republican.

Braun recently elbowed his way into a competitive GOP Senate primary by investing more than $800,000 of his own money.

Braun’s campaign says he is a “lifelong Republican” but voted in Democratic primaries to impact the outcome of those races.