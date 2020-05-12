Indiana GOP moves 2020 State Convention to a Virtual & Mail-In format

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Republican Party State Chairman Kyle Hupfer says that due to concerns about the COVID-19 Pandemic and gathering in large groups, that this year’s State Convention will be virtual.

In order to provide delegates and all Hoosiers with access to all major components of an in-person convention, the convention will be livestreamed and broadcast live by WISH-TV and its statewide news partners on June 18 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. This will include speeches from each attorney general candidate, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and a keynote address from Governor Eric Holcomb.

Voting will be conducted by mail, with delegates receiving ballots around June 22, which will then be returned to an independent accounting firm by July 9. Ballots will be counted on July 10, with the option for each candidate to have watchers in the room.

The voting process will maintain the cornerstone of a convention race, requiring a winning candidate to receive at least 50% plus one of all voters cast. Delegates will indicate their top choice on the ballot, and then have the option to rank the remaining candidates. If a candidate does not receive at least 50% plus 1 of all votes cast, then the candidate with the lowest vote total will the dropped. Delegates who selected the dropped candidate will have their ballot cast for their second choice (if a second choice was selected).

Hupfer says that officials waited as long as possible before making this decision, and that they considered several alternatives.