Indiana Gasoline Use Tax Climbing Again

Indiana officials announced Monday the gasoline use tax will climb to 20.5 cents per gallon on July 1st. The use tax is a 7% tax based on the average cost of gasoline in the previous month. Indiana gasoline excise tax will also go up one penny in July to 34 cents per gallon. The increase is automatic and annual under state law.

Republican lawmakers across the Hoosier state approved extending the annual once-cent increase this past spring which will continue through 2027. Starting July 1st, Indiana drivers will pay 72.9 cents per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline. The Indiana use tax has increased 3.3 cents per gallon since February and has increased each of the last five months.

Here is a breakdown of the increases in 2023…