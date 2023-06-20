Indiana Gasoline Use Tax Climbing Again

Indiana officials announced Monday the gasoline use tax will climb to 20.5 cents per gallon on July 1st. The use tax is a 7% tax based on the average cost of gasoline in the previous month. Indiana gasoline excise tax will also go up one penny in July to 34 cents per gallon. The increase is automatic and annual under state law.
Republican lawmakers across the Hoosier state approved extending the annual once-cent increase this past spring which will continue through 2027. Starting July 1st, Indiana drivers will pay 72.9 cents per gallon in combined state and federal taxes on gasoline. The Indiana use tax has increased 3.3 cents per gallon since February and has increased each of the last five months.
Here is a breakdown of the increases in 2023…
- January 1, 2023 January 31, 2023 19.9 cents
- February 1, 2023 February 28, 2023 17.2 cents
- March 1, 2023 March 31, 2023 18.6 cents
- April 1, 2023 April 30, 2023 19.0 cents
- May 1, 2023 May 31, 2023 20.3 cents
- June 1, 2023 June 30, 2023 20.4 cents
- July 1, 2023 July 31, 2023 20.5 cents
All the reporting on excess money in Indiana’s budget and they still keep this State law to automatically increase taxes? If only there was a political party that believed excessive taxes should be outlawed. Penny here, penny there, it all adds up. When you’re not paid by taxpayers, you don’t have the luxury of giving yourself raised by the bucketful.
YEP! My thoughts exactly. We pay in taxes alone now what almost a gallon of gas was total in 1996. I remember turning 16 and gas was 80 cents or something.
Oh yeah and the roads here are still trash. Wasn’t fixing the roads a part of big gas tax? Also, if they fix a road, then they fix the same dang road a year later because they screwed it up the first time.
Ugh!
I’m going broke buying groceries at Kroger, just to stick it to them at the pump.
..I need a bigger family!
I will be sad, yet again this summer, when my Fuel Points won’t even offset the price difference of gasoline in Van Wert.