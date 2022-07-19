Indiana Gas Tax Rising Slightly In August Despite Price Drop

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s sales tax on gasoline will actually rise slightly starting Aug. 1 even though pump prices have dropped more than 11% from a month ago.

The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that a total of 62.4 cents per gallon in state sales and highway taxes will be charged during August.

That will be up three-tenths of a cent from July’s record-high rate based on the agency’s calculations of statewide average gasoline prices over the past month–despite AAA reporting Indiana’s average price dropping 57 cents from a month ago.

Republican legislative leaders have rejected calls from Democrats to suspend state gas taxes.