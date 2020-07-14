Indiana FSA Employees Busy With Crop Certification and CFAP Applications

Indiana Farm Service Agency employees have been busy recently. ARC/PLC signup just concluded, and the crop certification deadline is this Wednesday, the 15th.

Indiana FSA Executive Director Steve Brown says producers need to get moving on certification if they haven’t already.

“We’ve got a lot of counties that are almost done but then we’ve got some counties that are lagging behind a little bit. Those producers will need to call the office. If we have to put them on a register, we can do that and get them taken care of.”

Applications are also still being accepted for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP.

“Nationwide we’ve taken 459,000 applications. We’ve disbursed roughly $5.7 billion of CFAP funds nationwide. In Indiana we’ve taken 14,050 applications and we’ve dispersed roughly $150 million. Our activities have picked up with CFAP. I don’t know where our numbers are going. It just depends on the amount of grain we had left in storage and making sure our outreach efforts get to our livestock producers.”

CFAP applications are being accepted now through August 28.

Brown expressed his appreciation of FSA employees across the state and the remarkable work they’ve done during these strange times.