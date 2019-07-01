Indiana FSA Director Brown- ‘We’re Way Behind on Certification’ and No Timeline on MFP2.0 Details

You can use many words to describe this growing season. Disaster may very well be one of them. Steve Brown, State Executive Director for Indiana’s Farm Service Agency, gave Hoosier Ag Today an update on their process for gathering info to ask USDA for a disaster designation.

“Right now, I have instructed our counties to hold county emergency board meetings just to see if we would have qualifying losses in each individual county. The way that works is the county has to have a 30 percent reduction loss on any one crop in that county or they have to have one individual unable to entertain commercial financing.”

Having that disaster designation could help if any future legislation is created that could provide emergency loans to farmers. Brown says several Indiana counties have already met those requirements.

In addition to the weather wreaking havoc on production, there are still trade disruptions that have Brown’s offices very busy fielding questions.

“We’ve been getting a lot of inquiries on MFP 2.0, that’s the market facilitation program, but we haven’t really got any updated guidelines since the program was originally announced. I know they’re still working on many issues so it’s a lot of things going on right now to try to assist our producers.

Brown said there was no timeline made available to him on when more MFP details might emerge.

He did encourage producers to get in as soon as possible to certify their acres. He knows it’s been difficult to do, especially with some decent weather recently, but, “We’re really way behind on certification because guys aren’t done yet. They didn’t know what they were going to do.”