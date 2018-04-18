Indiana follows IRS’ lead on tax-filing extension

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Indiana Department of Revenue has given taxpayers an extra day to file and pay their taxes after the IRS did likewise because its website went down on deadline day.

Individuals and businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 now have until midnight on Wednesday to file electronically. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time.

The IRS encountered system issues Tuesday morning. Throughout the system outage, taxpayers were still able to file their tax returns electronically through their software providers and INfreefile. Taxpayers using paper to file and pay their taxes at the deadline were not affected by the system issue.