Indiana FFA Students Take Advantage of National Convention in Their Backyard

Indianapolis is fortunate enough to be called “home” for the National FFA Convention and will be through the year 2031. When the announcement came late last year that Indy would retain the convention, much was made of the economic impact for the city and for the state, as it should be. But another big advantage is for the FFA students in Indiana.

Elijah Heslop is the president of the Hope, Indiana FFA Chapter and the northern region vice president for Indiana District 11.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for us because a lot of us were here just to experience it. Some of us didn’t make it to nationals in our contest, but that means we still get to experience all the awesome things that National Convention has to offer.”

Abby Gibson, the Hope FFA reporter, told HAT she loves that the national convention is in their backyard.

“This organization has given me one of the best experiences I’ve ever had. I’m involved in a lot of organizations, but I’ve got to say this one’s my favorite. You just get to really become cultured with a lot of different people around the country. You get a lot of different experiences…it’s just amazing that one organization can bring so many people together.”

One thing FFA is well known for is growing leaders, something Heslop says the Hope FFA Chapter knows a little something about.

“We were actually recognized, Hope FFA, last year for being the Premier Chapter in growing leaders, and it was all for an event that we did focusing on mental health advocacy within our school.”

The event was a convocation encouraging students to be better friends, partners, and leaders after recognizing a rise in suicides. The event, titled “Go Live Yourself”, also taught coping strategies to help find peace.