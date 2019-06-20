Indiana FFA State Officer Candidates Await Announcement Thursday

Twenty-one Indiana FFA members are running for the chance to become part of the next Indiana FFA State Officer team, which consists of a president, secretary, northern region vice president, southern region vice president, treasurer, reporter and sentinel.

During the 90th Indiana FFA State Convention, these candidates will participate in a rigorous interview and selection process, in which, the winners will be announced at the final session on Thursday, June 20.

“Each candidate should be proud of what they’ve accomplished in order to get here,” said Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler. “Serving as a state officer is a tremendous honor, and I wish these students well and commend them for taking the initiative.”

Once selected, the newly-elected officers will embark on a year of service, providing direction and overseeing the development of the student-led organization, which has more than 12,500 members statewide.

Along with promoting FFA, agriculture and agricultural education, some of their responsibilities include conducting FFA chapter visits, facilitating leadership conferences, and hosting career and leadership development events, to name a few.

“All 21 of these candidates have contributed so much to their schools and local communities through FFA,” said Indiana FFA Director Rob Hays. “I am proud of each student for volunteering to represent FFA in another capacity. Any of these members would make a wonderful leader for the Indiana FFA Association.”

The following list includes the 21 Indiana FFA State Officer candidates:

Noah Berning, Heritage FFA

Elise Beverly, Columbus FFA

Nathan Fairchild, South Decatur FFA

Kirsta Gardner, Rochester FFA

Connor Grumme, Wawasee FFA

Ben Harman, Benton Central FFA

Morgan Hinz, South Central FFA

Abigail Kilmer, Tri-County FFA

Caitlyn Lewis, Frontier FFA

Cameron Matthews, Shenandoah FFA

Dillion Muhlenkamp, Jay County FFA

Taylor Roy, Franklin FFA

Emily Sabin, Wawasee FFA

Quinn Schoof, Heritage FFA

Isaac Selm, Franklin County FFA

Zach Sickle, Eastern Hancock FFA

Eion Stephens, Tecumseh FFA

Jonathan Stockdale, Southwestern-Hanover FFA

Maria Turner, Mt. Vernon @Mt. Vernon FFA

Garrett Weldy, NorthWood FFA

Madelyn Zimmerman, Wawasee FFA

Hoosier Ag Today will be at Purdue this afternoon for the announcement and will bring that to you on Facebook and Twitter. You can hear from the new Indiana FFA President on your local HAT radio station Friday.

Visit inffa.org to learn more about Indiana FFA.

Source: Indiana FFA