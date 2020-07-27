Indiana Farmland Values & Cash Rental Rates: 2020 Update Webinar

Join Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture for a free webinar on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (EDT) which will provide updated farmland value and cash rent information.

The webinar will include data from the June 2020 Purdue Land Values Survey and following release of USDA’s Land Values report. Purdue ag economists Todd Kuethe, James Mintert, and Michael Langemeier will discuss marketing strategies for 2020 corn and soybean crops and make projections for 2021 corn and soybean returns.

Registration is free and can be submitted with the form by clicking this link. Registered participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time.

Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording at their convenience.