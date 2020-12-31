Indiana Farmers Have Received Nearly $413 Million in CFAP 2 Funds

Nearly $13 billion has been distributed to farmers nationwide through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2.0, or CFAP 2. The deadline to submit an application was December 11. The program still has $1 billion left.

As of Dec. 28 in Indiana, 35,482 applications had been approved paying out a total of nearly $413 million. When you break the payments down by commodity, corn payments amounted to $218.18 million and soybeans amounted to $93.49 million.

Hogs/Pigs account for $33.25 million while cattle accounts for $24.07 million. Milk payments amounted to $16.58 million.