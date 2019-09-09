Indiana Farm Show Announces 2019 Event Theme

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, presented by American Family Insurance, has announced the theme for the show that will take place December 17-19, 2019 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Recover, Renew, and Innovate” will be the focus of the 41st annual show which is expected to draw upwards of 5,000 farmers.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for most farmers, and most are looking for things to improve in 2020. We felt that focusing on recovery, renewal and innovation is the best way to help them get ready to head into a new growing season,” said Gary Truitt, the show’s president.

The free, daily, seminar program and the live demonstrations on the exhibit floor are all designed to provide attendees with encouragement, improved management and marketing skills, and innovative ideas and technology to increase and improve production and profitability.

The event also provides an opportunity for farmers from across the state to gather, network, share experiences, and encourage each other.

American Family Insurance is the presenting sponsor for the event and will have agents from around the state at the show to meet with farmers and help them with a variety of insurance needs.

Other features of the show include a workshop on commercial hemp production, a financial management workshop, a grain marketing seminar, a weather and market outlook, certified applicator training, and a roundtable with past and present state and national ag leaders to discuss future policy direction for agriculture.

The 140,000 square feet of exhibit space in the West Pavilion of the Indiana State Fairgrounds will be filled with the latest production technology in farming and with many cutting-edge products that are just hitting the market.

From Big Iron to innovative algorithms, the 2019 Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo will provide producers with just what they need to recover, renew, and innovate.

Admission to the show is free. Pre-registration is recommended and can be done quickly at https://indianafarmexpo.com/. Exhibitors interested in securing space at the show should contact show manager Toni Hodson at 800-876-5133, x280. The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo is a joint venture of MidCountry Media and Hoosier Ag Today, two of the leading agricultural media organizations in the state.