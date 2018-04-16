Indiana farm recalls 200-million eggs

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WOWO): More than 200-million eggs are being voluntarily recalled over fears of salmonella, USA Today reports.

Sold under the brand names of Country Daybreak, Crystal Farms, Coburn Farms, Sunshine Farms, Glenview, and Great Value, and also sold in Walmart and Food Lion stores, the recall is the largest of its kind in the United States since 2010.

Rose Acre Farms of Seymour says the recall is being issued due to fears of possible contamination. The Food and Drug Administration says you should look for plant number P-1065, with the Julian date range of 011 through 102, on either side of the carton.

If you have eggs that fall under the recall, stop using them immediately and return them to where you bought them for a full refund.