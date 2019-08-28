Indiana Farm Leaders Attend Farm Progress Show

The first day of the 2019 Farm Progress show in Decatur, IL opened under sunny skies and mild temperatures.

An overnight rain, however, muddied the parking areas and canceled the field demonstrations for the first day.

Crowds were light as economic concerns kept many growers at home. Indiana Lt. Governor Crouch was not one to say home but walked the show on Tuesday and visit many exhibits of Indiana companies.

This was Crouch’s third Farm Progress Show and she told HAT she is continually impressed with the advancements in technology on display at the show.

She noted that almost all of this new technology is dependent on high speed broadband coverage and that is why it is vital to improve coverage in Indiana.

“A Purdue report estimates that about 500,000 Hoosiers that were in internet darkness. If all those Hoosiers were connected it would mean $1 billion to our state’s economy,” said Crouch.

She added Governor Holcomb’s efforts to improve broad and coverage will help Indiana’s agricultures industry thrive and survive and improve the lives of rural farm families.

Another issue vital to the growth of Indiana, according to o that Crouch, is passage of the USMCA trade agreement by Congress, “We need to get Congress to pass USMCA so the U.S. and work with Canada and Mexico to feed not only our own country but the rest of the world.”

She said Indiana was the first state to have a trade mission visit Mexico after they signed the agreement, “U.S. farmers need the same opportunity.”

Crouch will be able to press her case for USMCA when she meets later this week with Indiana Congressional members as well as USDA Under Secretary of Trade Ted McKinney who will be visiting South Bend and Lafayette.

ISDA Director Bruce Kettler is schedule to visit the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday. It is expected he will have the chance to visit with Ag Secretary sunny Perdue who will attend the show. Listen for more coverage of the Farm Progress show on Hoosier Ag today radio stations across the state.