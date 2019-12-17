Indiana Farm Expo Kicks Off Today at Fairgrounds

Today kicks off the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. We’ll be in the West Pavilion today, tomorrow, and Thursday with over 100 exhibitors and a full seminar schedule. That schedule includes a seminar on growing hemp in Indiana at 1pm this afternoon.

Also, Chad Colby, an agriculture technologist who regularly appears on “This Week in Agribusiness” on RFD-TV, will share some of his insights on high-tech and progressive farming at 10am today. He discusses the practical applications of tech on the farm.

“First, that starts with your smartphone, your smart devices, your tablets. There’s just a lot of things that have changed there the last 6 or 8 months, and I think producers get a little lagged in that where they’ve got a phone that’s maybe 2 or 3 years old, and it works fine. Why would I spend $500 and upgrade a phone? Well, the reality is, they don’t understand the capabilities that come with new tech.”

If you miss Colby’s presentation on Tuesday, he’ll also be hanging around Wednesday morning in the Rural King Coffee Shop right near the seminar stage.

On Wednesday, don’t miss Dr. Jim Mintert, director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture as he presents, “How to Make a Profit Farming in 2020” at 10am. HAT Chief Meteorologist Ryan Martin will follow Mintert at 11 with his 2020 weather outlook, and Mintert returns to the seminar stage at noon with his market outlook for 2020.

Live drone demonstrations from Purdue Extension, a rain simulator from Indiana NRCS, and the new Ivy Tech Mobile Ag Classroom will also be featured at this year’s show. We hope to see you there! You can get more info at indianafarmexpo.com.