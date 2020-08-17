Indiana Farm Equipment, Tech Expo Announce Cancellation, New Location for 2021 Show

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo regretfully announces that the 2020 show will not take place this December. Continuing public health conditions and required safety and security protocols will make it impossible to operate the show in a way that will be beneficial and enjoyable for both exhibitors and attendees.

“After two years of successful operation and growth, this was a difficult decision. We feel is in the long term best interest of those who exhibit and attend,” state Gary Thoe and Gary Truitt, owners and operators of the annual event.

“We do, however, have some very exciting news about the 2021 and 2022 shows,” says Thoe.

Beginning in 2021, the Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo will be held at Grand Park Sports Campus, an amazing and ultra-modern facility in Westfield, IN.

“This new venue will totally change the look and feel of the show and provide some great amenities for both exhibitors and attendees,” says Truitt. “The exhibit area will be much larger with expansive height and clearance to better showcase large equipment. The facility features quick and easy access off interstate highways and over 1000 free parking spaces. Dozens of restaurants and hotels are within minutes of the facility and a variety of shopping and entertainment choices are also conveniently located in the area. This will make a visit to the farm show for a great family outing during the holiday season.”

The dates for the 2021 show are December 14-16.

In addition to the 2021 show, the dates for the 2022 show have also been locked in at the grand Park facility, December 13-15. “We feel this new venue will allow the show to continue to grow and improve in the years to come,” says Truitt.

Originally designed as a sports complex, the Grand Park Sports Campus is quickly becoming the home for a variety of different trade shows in several different industries.

More details about the show and the options and attractions for attendees will be coming in the months ahead.