Indiana Farm Bureau Welcomes New District Leaders

Indiana Farm Bureau welcomes four new district leaders into state leadership roles this year, including a new district director and three new district education and outreach coordinators.

The newest member of the INFB board of directors is Bruce Herr of Wells County. Bruce now serves as district director for District 4, which is made up of the following counties: Adams, Blackford, Grant, Howard, Huntington, Jay, Miami, Tipton, Wabash and Wells. Prior to replacing Steve Maple, who retired as District 4 director in December, Herr served as Wells County Farm Bureau president.

Herr is a first generation farmer. He and his wife, Twilla, and their children operate a grain and livestock farm. Herr raises chickens, producing fertile eggs for a local hatchery, as well as corn and soybeans. They also have Dorset ewes and are taking steps to open a small farm winery. Having been involved with INFB for 30 years, Herr is passionate about the future of the organization.

“My passion for agriculture is what has always driven me to do more,” said Herr. “Without a doubt, Farm Bureau is the most influential and forward-thinking agricultural organization in the country. I want to do my part to continue providing strong leadership.”

Active in his community, Herr also serves as a township trustee and a school bus driver.The INFB women’s leadership committee also welcomes three new education and outreach coordinators, who work to educate the public through programs and events that promote a positive image of agriculture.

Now representing District 2 is Colleen Johnson of Whitley County. In her new role, Johnson represents the following counties: Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley. Prior to her district position, Johnson was a member of the Whitley County Farm Bureau board of directors.

Now representing District 7 is Michelle Stanger of Monroe County. As district education and outreach coordinator, Stanger represents Clay, Davies, Greene, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Owen, Sullivan and Vigo counties. Stanger previously served Monroe County Farm Bureau as their county education and outreach coordinator. She currently assists her family on their farm near Bloomington.

Now representing District 10 is Theresa Gottbrath of Washington County. In her new role as district education and outreach coordinator, Gottbrath represents the following counties: Clark, Dearborn, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, Switzerland and Washington counties.

In 2019, Gottbrath was named INFB Volunteer of the Year for her devotion to student education for nearly 30 years, including participation in INFB’s Agriculture in the Classroom program. Gottbrath farms with her family in Washington County.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our three new women’s leadership committee members and with Bruce Herr on our board of directors,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “I know firsthand how much time and energy our district leaders spend serving this organization. They each bring a fresh perspective and passion for agriculture that will greatly benefit the organization.”