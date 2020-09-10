Indiana Farm Bureau Virtual Auction Benefiting AgELECT

This fall, Indiana Farm Bureau AgELECT will host a virtual auction, with all proceeds benefiting AgELECT, the organization’s state-level, nonpartisan political action committee.

INFB will use an online fundraising platform to provide a user-friendly experience for members to view and bid on items.

Now through October, INFB staff will be collecting items for the virtual auction. Those items could include INFB collectibles, memorabilia, sports/event tickets, antiques, handmade goods, etc.

“This year’s auction will benefit AgELECT, which is an important piece of INFB’s grassroots effort,” said Katrina Hall, INFB’s senior director of policy engagement and advocacy. “Supporting ag-friendly candidates is the first step to electing individuals who will serve as the voice at the Indiana Statehouse on behalf of Hoosier farmers and rural communities.”

Important upcoming dates:

Deadline to donate items is Nov. 11

Bidding opens on Nov. 16

Bidding closes on Dec. 7

Winners of the auction items will be announced during INFB state convention, Dec. 10-13

Additional items will be added to the auction as they become available.

Questions about the virtual auction can be sent to Katrina Hall at khall@infb.org.