Indiana Farm Bureau Seminar on Drainage Regulation to be Held Virtually

Registration is now open for Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual Drainage School. To ensure the safety of attendees, this year’s event will be hosted virtually, via the online video conference platform, Zoom. Farmers, public officials, agency personnel and attorneys are encouraged to attend, August 26 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Because this year’s event is virtual, it will be free-of-charge for all attendees.

Drainage School promotes an understanding of the laws and regulations impacting drainage decisions in Indiana. Attendees will gain a greater knowledge of drainage law and dispute resolution. Speakers will also share relevant case studies and actionable steps for landowners and those working with landowners. The change in format for this year’s seminar will allow for more participants to attend.

“Drainage School is one of our most popular events each year and our attendees walk away better equipped to make fully informed drainage decisions for the future,” said INFB President Randy Kron. “If you’ve ever wanted to attend the seminar, but the distance, cost or time commitment made it difficult, this is a great opportunity to attend virtually.”

Speakers represent a variety of industries including agriculture, local and state government and law. The seminar schedule, with speakers and topics, is below:

9-9:30 a.m. – Legislative Update (Stormwater Task Force and Joint Waterways Permitting)

Jeff­ Cummins, Indiana Farm Bureau

9:30-10:15 a.m. – River Basin Commission Update

Indiana State Senator Rick Niemeyer

Indiana State Representative Doug Gutwein

Scott Pelath, executive director, Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin development commissioner

10:15-10:45 a.m. – Interactions Among Overlapping Drainage Jurisdictions

Kendell Culp, INFB vice president and Jasper County commissioner

Vince Urbano, Jasper County surveyor

Dan Blaney, Blaney & Walton – Iroquois conservancy district

10:45-11:15 a.m. – WOTUS Update/Maui Case

Fred Andes, Barnes & Thornburg

11:15-11:30 a.m. – Boucher and Swampbuster

Michael Cooley, Allen Wellman McNew Harvey, LLP

Registration for the event is required. Attendees may register at www.infb.org/events through August 20, 2020. Continuing education credits (CLE) for attorneys are being sought.