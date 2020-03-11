Indiana Farm Bureau Now Offering Members H-2A Program Assistance

Indiana Farm Bureau has partnered with Great Lakes Ag Labor Services, LLC (GLALS) to offer its members assistance in navigating the H-2A program, which allows U.S. agricultural employers in need of seasonable labor to petition for nonimmigrant, foreign workers.

GLALS was established by Michigan Farm Bureau in 2015. Through its partnership with Varnum Law, GLALS may now provide legal support and 24-hour online access to a Labor Compliance guide to interested INFB members.

Services now available to INFB members through GLALS are:

Pre-approval management review conducted by Varnum Law.

Drafting, filing and processing of three government agency applications including your employment contract in English and Spanish.

Translation services/support.

Domestic recruitment advertising, bilingual applicant interviews, reference checks and documentation.

Foreign recruitment matching worker expertise to meet specific labor needs.

Arranging and providing in-country support for visa appointments at each U.S. Consulate.

Complete transportation coordination from worker’s hometown to the worksite.

Calculation and payment of individual worker reimbursement.

Bilingual worker orientation and training.

Streamline on-boarding process by providing pre-filled documents.

Support during U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division audit.

“Many labor intensive agricultural operations rely heavily on seasonal workers,” said John Shoup, an attorney at INFB. “The process of applying for and coordinating seasonable labor can be stressful and time consuming, regardless of the type of operation. We’re excited to be able to offer INFB members with the support they need to manage their H2-A program and the peace of mind that comes with working with experts.”

The services offered through GLALS are available at a variety of price points, depending on the level of support needed. Interested INFB members may contact Shoup at 317-692-7801 or jshoup@infb.org or visit http://infb.org/h2a.