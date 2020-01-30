Indiana Farm Bureau Now Accepting 2020 Student Scholarship Applications

Indiana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program for the 2020-2021 school year. Each year, INFB awards 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students who are pursuing a career in agriculture.

The scholarships offered are the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau Scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books and other educational expenses.

The Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship is a $1,000 scholarship named after the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. The scholarship is awarded to one student annually, based on their educational successes and career aspirations. Additionally, INFB awards 10 district scholarships. The Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship is a $500 scholarship named after the long-time INFB 2nd vice president, who served the organization for 26 years.

Applicants for the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship and the Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship must be incoming or current college students pursuing a degree in agriculture and members of INFB.

For existing Collegiate Farm Bureau members, INFB awards two $1,000 scholarships annually. Winners of these scholarships must be members of an INFB collegiate chapter at Purdue University, Vincennes University, Huntington University or Ancilla College.

“Indiana Farm Bureau is pleased to help support young men and women pursuing a future in agriculture through our annual scholarship program,” said Isabella Chism, INFB’s 2nd vice president and chair of the women’s leadership committee. “It’s a great honor to grant these scholarships each year. If you know a student who meets the criteria, please encourage them to apply.”

To apply for a scholarship, visit INFB’s scholarships and grants page. The deadline to apply is March 1. The application asks students to detail their educational successes and answer several questions about their future educational and career goals.

Many county Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit www.infb.org and visit the Grants and Scholarships page under the Resources tab.