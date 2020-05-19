Indiana Farm Bureau Names 2020 Student Scholarship Winners

Indiana Farm Bureau and the Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students pursuing careers in agriculture.

The scholarships include the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau Scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books or other educational expenses.

Melanie Hasler, Bartholomew County, is the recipient of this year’s Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is named after the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. Winners of this scholarship must be INFB members pursuing studies in agriculture. Hasler will be attending Purdue in the fall, majoring in agriculture communication.

In addition, two $1,000 scholarships are offered to members of any of the four Farm Bureau collegiate chapters. This year, Purdue University students Emily Dougherty and Brooke Lueking received the collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships. Dougherty, of Johnson County, and Lueking, of Sullivan County, are active Collegiate Farm Bureau of Purdue members.

Ten students, one per INFB district, received the $1,000 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship awards. The winning students are listed below with their home county.

District 1 – Kirsten Lambert, LaPorte County – Ancilla College

District 2 – Maggie Johnson, Whitley County – Butler Community College, Kansas

District 3 – Blayne Vandeveer, White County – Purdue University

District 4 – Cassidy Colbert, Tipton County – Purdue University

District 5 – Ethan Shepherd, Boone County – Purdue University

District 6 – Kylie Schakel, Hamilton County – Lincoln Land Community College

District 7 – Hannah Walls, Greene County – Purdue University

District 8 – Morgan Hauger, Fayette County – Purdue University

District 9 – Maria Turner, Posey County – Murray State University

District 10 – Hannah Walker, Washington County – Purdue University

“Indiana Farm Bureau is happy to be able to support our state’s youth in agriculture each year through scholarships like these,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “We heard from many passionate students about their love for agriculture and their plans to pursue a career in the industry. I can’t wait to see what great things these students contribute to Indiana agriculture!”

Many county Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, go to www.infb.org and visit the Grants and Scholarships page under the Resources tab.