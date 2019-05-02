Indiana Farm Bureau Names 2019 Student Scholarship Winners

Indiana Farm Bureau and the Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded 13 scholarships to incoming or current college students involved in agriculture.

The scholarships include the Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship, two Collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships and 10 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarships. The scholarship money can be applied to tuition, housing, books and other educational expenses.

Joeleigh Rutledge, Hendricks County, is the recipient of this year’s Marion Stackhouse Memorial Scholarship. Rutledge is a graduating senior from Cascade High School and will be attending Lakeland College in the fall. The $1,000 scholarship is named after the former INFB president, who served from 1976 to 1987. Winners of this scholarship must be INFB members pursuing studies in agriculture.

In addition, two $1,000 scholarships are offered to members of a collegiate Farm Bureau chapter. This year, Purdue University students Leah Jacobs and Thomas Letsinger received the collegiate Farm Bureau scholarships. Jacobs, of Hancock County, and Letsinger, of Tipton County, are active Collegiate Farm Bureau of Purdue members and are expected to graduate in May of 2020.

Ten students, one per INFB district, received $500 Carolyn Hegel Memorial Scholarship awards. Students are listed below with the school they currently attend and their home county.

District 1: Abigail Powell, Marshall County – Triton High School, graduating senior.

District 2: Justin Johnson, Whitley County – Purdue University, graduating 2022.

District 3: Olivia Wyrick, Clinton County – Clinton Central High School, graduating senior.

District 4: Dillon Muhlenkamp, Jay County – Jay County High School, graduating senior.

District 5: Clayton Fugate, Montgomery County – Purdue University, graduating 2020.

District 6: David Reed, Randolph County – Winchester High School, graduating senior.

District 7: Brooke Lueking, Sullivan County – Sullivan High School, graduating senior.

District 8: Mason Gordon, Rush County – Purdue University, graduating 2020.

District 9: Luke Peters, Shelby County – Heritage Hills High School, graduating senior.

District 10: Hannah Walker, Washington County – Salem High School, graduating senior.

“Indiana and our local agriculture community continues to benefit from the exceptional talents of young men and women, like these 13 students, who are choosing to pursue a career in agriculture,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president and chair of the women’s leadership committee. “Indiana Farm Bureau and our county Farm Bureaus are pleased to help support our state’s youth in agriculture each year through scholarships like these.”

Many county Farm Bureaus also offer annual scholarships for students in their area. To learn more, visit the Scholarships and Grants page at https://www.infarmbureau.org/scholarships.

Source: Indiana Farm Bureau