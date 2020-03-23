Indiana Farm Bureau Launches Mobile App

Indiana Farm Bureau has launched a new mobile app that will allow members to access member benefits and event details from their iOS or Android device.

With INFB’s new app, members now have digital access to their membership card. Convenient access to their membership card makes it easy to sign up for member-exclusive events or show proof of membership for discounts.

Another major feature of the app is the integration of My Member Deals, INFB’s member benefits platform. My Member Deals offers INFB members over 250,000 exclusive discounts on goods and services like dining, automotive, concerts, movie tickets, travel and agricultural equipment.

Prior to the app, INFB members could only access My Member Deals through INFB’s website. Integrating the member benefits portal into the app gives members easy access to discounts when they’re needed most – while on the go.

The app also is intended to improve a member’s experience while at one of INFB’s many annual events. The new mobile app provides access to daily schedules, maps and speaker bios for events like INFB’s annual state convention and the annual Young Farmers & Ag Professionals conference. Event attendees who use the app can also “check in” and confirm attendance at sessions, giving INFB valuable insight into which sessions are most popular among its membership.

“The Indiana Farm Bureau app is designed to be our member’s go-to app for all things Indiana Farm Bureau,” said Chelsea Poe, INFB membership development manager. “Whether they quickly need to reference their membership number, check the details of a discount they’re planning to use, or confirm the room number for a meeting at convention, the app makes it much easier.”

The Indiana Farm Bureau app is now available for download, free of charge, for iPhone and Android users. Download the app today via the App Store (iOS) or the Play Store (Android). Membership is not required to download the app, but is needed to utilize many of the features within the app.