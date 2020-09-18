Indiana Farm Bureau ELECT and AgELECT PACs Endorse 93 Candidates for General Election

Indiana Farm Bureau’s political action committees, ELECT and AgELECT– the organization’s federal and state-level, nonpartisan political action committees – has endorsed 93 candidates for the 2020 General Election.
“Indiana Farm Bureau endorsements are an important piece of the organization’s grassroots effort,” said Andy Tauer, INFB’s director of public policy. “The goal of our PACs is to back candidates who are willing to listen to issues impacting agriculture. INFB’s advocacy efforts rely on supporting public officials who will advocate on behalf of Hoosier agriculture and serve as the voice at the Statehouse and in Washington D.C.”
INFB’s endorsements for the 2020 General Election can be found by visiting infb.org/2020endorsements or below.
ELECT and AgELECT endorsements are made through a multi-step process, starting with recommendations from Indiana Farm Bureau members who live in the district. This format stays true to the grassroots nature of the organization. INFB endorsements are recognition of candidates’ support of policies that will foster a positive environment for agriculture and rural communities across the state.
Indiana House of Representatives
HD 1 Carolyn Jackson
HD 2 Earl Harris
HD 3 Ragen Hatcher
HD 4 Ed Soliday
HD 6 Maureen Bauer
HD 7 Ross Deal
HD 10 Charles Moseley
HD 11 Mike Aylesworth
HD 13 Sharon Negele
HD 16 Doug Gutwein
HD 17 Jack Jordan
HD 20 Jim Pressel
HD 21 Tim Wesco
HD 23 Ethan Manning
HD 24 Donna Schaibley
HD 25 Don Lehe
HD 26 Chris Campbell
HD 27 Sheila Klinker
HD 28 Jeff Thompson
HD 29 Chuck Goodrich
HD 30 Mike Karickhoff
HD 31 Ann Vermilion
HD 32 Tony Cook
HD 33 J.D. Prescott
HD 35 Melanie Wright
HD 36 Terri Austin
HD 37 Todd Huston
HD 38 Heath VanNatter
HD 40 Greg Steuerwald
HD 41 Tim Brown
HD 43 Tonya Pfaff
HD 44 Beau Baird
HD 48 Doug Miller
HD 50 Dan Leonard
HD 51 Dennis Zent
HD 53 Bob Cherry
HD 56 Brad Barrett
HD 59 Ryan Lauer
HD 60 Peggy Mayfield
HD 63 Shane Lindauer
HD 64 Matt Hostettler
HD 65 Chris May
HD 66 Terry Goodin
HD 67 Randy Frye
HD 71 Rita Fleming
HD 72 Ed Clere
HD 73 Steve Davisson
HD 74 Steve Bartels
HD 76 Wendy McNamara
HD 77 Ryan Hatfield
HD 78 Holli Sullivan
HD 79 Matt Lehman
HD 80 Phil GiaQuinta
HD 82 David Abbott
HD 83 Christopher Judy
HD 85 Dave Heine
HD 86 Ed DeLaney
HD 89 Cindy Kirchhofer
HD 90 Mike Speedy
HD 94 Cherrish Pryor
HD 95 John Bartlett
HD 96 Greg Porter
HD 97 Justin Moed
HD 100 Blake Johnson
Indiana State Senate
SD 3 Eddie Melton
SD 5 Ed Charbonneau
SD 7 Brian Buchanan
SD 8 Mike Bohacek
SD 9 Ryan Mishler
SD 10 David Niezgodski
SD 12 Blake Doriot
SD 13 Susan Glick
SD 16 Justin Busch
SD 18 Stacey Donato
SD 20 Scott Baldwin
SD 28 Michael Crider
SD 30 John Ruckelshaus
SD 34 Jean Breaux
SD 36 Jack Sandlin
SD 37 Rodric Bray
SD 40 Shelli Yoder
SD 42 Jean Leising
SD 44 Eric Koch
SD 50 Vaneta Becker
Members of Congress
CD 1 Frank Mrvan
CD 2 Jackie Walorski
CD 3 Jim Banks
CD 4 Jim Baird
CD 5 Victoria Spartz
CD 6 Greg Pence
CD 7 Susan Marie Smith
CD 8 Larry Bucshon
CD 9 Trey Hollingsworth