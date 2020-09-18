Indiana Farm Bureau ELECT and AgELECT PACs Endorse 93 Candidates for General Election

Indiana Farm Bureau’s political action committees, ELECT and AgELECT– the organization’s federal and state-level, nonpartisan political action committees – has endorsed 93 candidates for the 2020 General Election.

“Indiana Farm Bureau endorsements are an important piece of the organization’s grassroots effort,” said Andy Tauer, INFB’s director of public policy. “The goal of our PACs is to back candidates who are willing to listen to issues impacting agriculture. INFB’s advocacy efforts rely on supporting public officials who will advocate on behalf of Hoosier agriculture and serve as the voice at the Statehouse and in Washington D.C.”

INFB’s endorsements for the 2020 General Election can be found by visiting infb.org/2020endorsements or below.

ELECT and AgELECT endorsements are made through a multi-step process, starting with recommendations from Indiana Farm Bureau members who live in the district. This format stays true to the grassroots nature of the organization. INFB endorsements are recognition of candidates’ support of policies that will foster a positive environment for agriculture and rural communities across the state.

Indiana House of Representatives

HD 1 Carolyn Jackson

HD 2 Earl Harris

HD 3 Ragen Hatcher

HD 4 Ed Soliday

HD 6 Maureen Bauer

HD 7 Ross Deal

HD 10 Charles Moseley

HD 11 Mike Aylesworth

HD 13 Sharon Negele

HD 16 Doug Gutwein

HD 17 Jack Jordan

HD 20 Jim Pressel

HD 21 Tim Wesco

HD 23 Ethan Manning

HD 24 Donna Schaibley

HD 25 Don Lehe

HD 26 Chris Campbell

HD 27 Sheila Klinker

HD 28 Jeff Thompson

HD 29 Chuck Goodrich

HD 30 Mike Karickhoff

HD 31 Ann Vermilion

HD 32 Tony Cook

HD 33 J.D. Prescott

HD 35 Melanie Wright

HD 36 Terri Austin

HD 37 Todd Huston

HD 38 Heath VanNatter

HD 40 Greg Steuerwald

HD 41 Tim Brown

HD 43 Tonya Pfaff

HD 44 Beau Baird

HD 48 Doug Miller

HD 50 Dan Leonard

HD 51 Dennis Zent

HD 53 Bob Cherry

HD 56 Brad Barrett

HD 59 Ryan Lauer

HD 60 Peggy Mayfield

HD 63 Shane Lindauer

HD 64 Matt Hostettler

HD 65 Chris May

HD 66 Terry Goodin

HD 67 Randy Frye

HD 71 Rita Fleming

HD 72 Ed Clere

HD 73 Steve Davisson

HD 74 Steve Bartels

HD 76 Wendy McNamara

HD 77 Ryan Hatfield

HD 78 Holli Sullivan

HD 79 Matt Lehman

HD 80 Phil GiaQuinta

HD 82 David Abbott

HD 83 Christopher Judy

HD 85 Dave Heine

HD 86 Ed DeLaney

HD 89 Cindy Kirchhofer

HD 90 Mike Speedy

HD 94 Cherrish Pryor

HD 95 John Bartlett

HD 96 Greg Porter

HD 97 Justin Moed

HD 100 Blake Johnson

Indiana State Senate

SD 3 Eddie Melton

SD 5 Ed Charbonneau

SD 7 Brian Buchanan

SD 8 Mike Bohacek

SD 9 Ryan Mishler

SD 10 David Niezgodski

SD 12 Blake Doriot

SD 13 Susan Glick

SD 16 Justin Busch

SD 18 Stacey Donato

SD 20 Scott Baldwin

SD 28 Michael Crider

SD 30 John Ruckelshaus

SD 34 Jean Breaux

SD 36 Jack Sandlin

SD 37 Rodric Bray

SD 40 Shelli Yoder

SD 42 Jean Leising

SD 44 Eric Koch

SD 50 Vaneta Becker

Members of Congress

CD 1 Frank Mrvan

CD 2 Jackie Walorski

CD 3 Jim Banks

CD 4 Jim Baird

CD 5 Victoria Spartz

CD 6 Greg Pence

CD 7 Susan Marie Smith

CD 8 Larry Bucshon

CD 9 Trey Hollingsworth