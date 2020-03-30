Indiana Farm Bureau Donates to Gleaners Food Bank in Response to COVID-19

Hoosiers are already feeling the economic strain caused by COVID-19. In response, Indiana’s largest general farm organization, Indiana Farm Bureau, has donated $5,000 to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc. to help provide food to those affected by this pandemic.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is the largest food bank and hunger relief charity in the state, serving one-third of the one million Hoosiers vulnerable to food insecurity in Indiana. INFB’s funds will go directly to helping Hoosiers in need at a time when food banks are seeing a significant increase in patronage due to unemployment and school closings related to COVID-19.

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana has more than doubled its distribution at its onsite pantry and is adding mobile pantries in communities across its service area. They’ve also partnered with Indianapolis Public Schools to ensure that families, who need help, receive it.

“With many businesses being closed, many Hoosiers are left without a steady income to support their families,” said Randy Kron, INFB president. “While almost everyone, including the farming community, is already starting to feel the economic strain caused by this pandemic, it’s heartwarming to see people giving back to their communities. Indiana Farm Bureau is happy to be able to give a small gift to help feed our community during this tough time.”

INFB members across the state are also using their time and resources to support their communities, including health care workers in need of the proper supplies to stay safe while caring for patients.

“We’re hearing stories of members sewing masks and hospital gowns for health care facilities and nursing homes in their hometowns,” said Kron. “We even have farmers who are donating the protective gear, like spare masks and chemical suits, to local hospitals to provided much-needed safety right now. I’m proud, but not surprised, that Farm Bureau members are stepping up to support their neighbors, even when they’re faced with challenges themselves.”

This is the second time within the last year that INFB has supported Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana. Last March, INFB and all 92 county Farm Bureau together donated 50 tons of food to Gleaners and other food banks across the state in celebration of its 100th anniversary.