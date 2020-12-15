Indiana Farm Bureau Delegates Reelect Isabella Chism as Second Vice President

Delegates at Indiana Farm Bureau’s 2020 state convention reelected INFB 2nd Vice President Isabella Chism of Howard County by acclamation. Chism was unopposed in the election that took place virtually on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Chism was first elected to the role in 2006. As a result of Saturday’s election, Chism will now serve her fifth term as second vice president.

In her acceptance speech, Chism said she looks forward to serving members of INFB for another three years.

“It has been a privilege serving alongside each of you and I look forward to continuing to work with you for the betterment of agriculture,” said Chism. “Due to the pandemic, many of us had to overcome unique challenges this year, but as we always do, we adapt and find ways to get the job done. This year has made our organization a lot stronger. We will take the best of what we have learned through our experiences during the pandemic as we look ahead to 2021 and beyond.”

In addition to her role at INFB, Chism chairs the State Women’s Leadership Committee and serves as the vice chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. Chism and her husband, Kent, farm in Howard County where they raise corn, soybeans and sweet corn. They have three grown children.

Chism also is running for chair of the American Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee. That election will take place in early 2021 at the AFBF virtual convention.