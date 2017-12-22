Indiana family sues funeral home, alleging botched funeral

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) – The children of an Indiana woman are suing a Muncie funeral home, alleging that her remains and funeral arrangements were mishandled.

The Delaware County lawsuit filed on behalf of Mary Opal Eviston’s six children names StoneMor Indiana LLC, the corporate owner of Garden View Funeral Home. The Mooreland, Indiana, woman was 85 when she died in April.

The Star Press reports the suit seeking unspecified damages says the head of the stretcher fell to the ground as funeral home staffers were moving her body and one of Eviston’s sons witnessed that.

It details several alleged problems with her April 14 funeral, including that relatives found another person’s body in the custom-ordered casket they’d purchased for Eviston.

A spokesman for StoneMor Indiana LLC says the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation.