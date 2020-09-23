Indiana enters Stage 5 of the Back on Track Plan -effective Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): After a months-long process, and delays due to previously surging coronavirus numbers, Governor Eric Holcomb announced today, that Indiana will enter Stage 5 – or the final stage – of the Back on Track Plan.

This will allow bars and restaurants as well as indoor and outdoor venues to operate at full capacity, with social distancing observed. Additionally, gatherings of more than 500 people will be allowed with a safety plan submitted. Holcomb also said face coverings will be required until October 17th.

Restrictions at gyms and fitness centers have also been removed, allowing them to return to normal operations.