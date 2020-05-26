Indiana early in-person voting underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Early voting is underway in Indiana.

If you want to vote early in this year’s Indiana primary, but aren’t comfortable with mailing in your vote or you missed the deadline to request an absentee ballot, you can vote in-person from now through next Monday, June 1st.

You’ll want to contact your local County Clerk’s office for locations and hours. In Allen County, the only in-person location open is at the Grand Wayne Center in downtown Fort Wayne. Hours are from 8am to 4:30pm through Friday, 8am to 3pm on Saturday, and 8am to noon on Monday.

The state primary is set for Tuesday, and polls will be open from 6am to 6pm that day, although final results won’t be released until a few days later due to the large number of mail-in ballots.