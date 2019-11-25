Indiana DWD to hold meetings on adult education funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will be holding a town hall meeting in Fort Wayne next month about funding opportunities for adult education providers.

The December 9th meeting at the Allen County Public Library’s Aboite Branch is one of 11 regional meetings being held across the state to go over the money available through Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act grants.

The money goes to programs that help working-age adults get a high-school diploma or equivalent, and transition to further education and training.

An estimated 476,000 working-age Hoosiers lack a high school diploma.

Dates, times, and locations for the town hall meetings are as follows:

· Dec. 2, West Lafayette Public Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 3, LaPorte County Public Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central

· Dec. 4, Evansville-Vanderburgh County Public Library, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Central

· Dec. 5, Vigo County Public Library, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 6, Floyd County Public Library, 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 9, Fort Wayne – Allen County Public Library (Aboite Branch), 1 to 4 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 10, Bartholomew County Public Library, Columbus, 9 a.m. to noon Eastern

· Dec. 10, Monroe County Public Library, Bloomington, 2 to 5 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 12, St. Joseph County Public Library (Western Branch), South Bend, noon to 3:30 p.m. Eastern

· Dec. 13, Library Services Center, 2450 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, 8 to 11 a.m. Eastern

· Dec. 13, Maring-Hunt Library, Muncie, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Eastern