Indiana DOC doesn’t have the drugs to kill death row inmates

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Department of Correction says the state doesn’t have the necessary drugs to execute any of the eight men who are on death row.

The Journal Gazette reports that Indiana is one of 29 states that allow capital punishment, but it’s been nearly a decade since the state’s last execution. No new inmates have been added to Indiana’s death row since 2013.

But even before the drug supply became a problem, capital punishment was waning in Indiana. Huntington County Prosecutor Amy Richison says lawmakers in 1993 started to allow life in prison without parole as a sentence in capital cases.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says the lengthy appeals process has led to a lot of people dying in prison of natural causes than through execution.