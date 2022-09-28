Indiana DNR Reminding Hunters To Stay Safe This Deer Hunting Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the deer reduction zone season underway and the statewide archery deer season starting October 1st, Indiana Conservation Officers remind hunters to stay safe. The various deer hunting seasons run through January 31, 2023. It is estimated that more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during that span. The most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are reminding hunters to always check their equipment prior to hunts, including tree stands, harnesses, and their hunting weapon of choice. Hunters are also reminded to always carry emergency equipment like flashlights and cellphones, and to always give someone a plan of when and where you hunt and when you plan to return. More info can be found at hunting.IN.gov