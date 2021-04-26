Indiana DNR hosts free fishing day

STATEWIDE (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): Feeling cooped up? The Indiana DNR is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs on Sunday, May 2nd — which is also a Free Fishing Day.

Ginger Murphy, with Indiana State Parks, says the free gate admission and Free Fishing Day are part of Visit Indiana Week, which starts on May 2nd. The week, which lasts until May 8th, is an opportunity to showcase “how many cool things there are to do in Indiana.”

According to Murphy, that includes Indiana’s state parks, forests and other DNR properties.

“We have over 700 miles of hiking trails,” said Murphy. “People also love horseback riding … People like to kayak … or just come have a family picnic.”

May 2nd is also a Free Fishing Day. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish in the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits are still in effect.

Murphy says there are plenty of fish to catch this time of year — with crappie, bluegill, bass and trout being the most common.

To find participating DNR properties across the state, head to dnr.IN.gov. To participate in a variety of giveaways during Visit Indiana Week, register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore.