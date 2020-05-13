Indiana Department of Workforce Development to host virtual jobs fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Workforce Development and The United States Census Bureau are teaming up for a virtual job fair which will highlight hundreds of temporary openings across the Hoosier State.

The virtual job fair is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to noon EDT on Thursday, May 21, and will discuss the roles and responsibilities of the available jobs. Responsibilities mostly involve going door-to-door and collecting census data from local citizens. The Indiana Recruiting Manager from the U.S Census Bureau will cover the job opportunities in detail, along with how to apply.

The Region 5 Workforce Board welcomes the opportunity to assist the Census Bureau in hiring Hoosiers to gather census information for Indiana. The collection of accurate and complete data ensures that the State receives an appropriate share of federally allocated resources.

A Region 5 Business Representative initiated the idea of a virtual job fair while working with a local Census Bureau contact. After realizing the need for workers was statewide, the fair is being promoted with the outreach support of local Workforce Boards and the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) throughout Indiana.

To protect the health and safety of its workforce and the public, the Census Bureau has taken the following safety measures prior to resuming field operations: Secured Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitizer for field and office staff; conducted deep cleaning of office workspaces; developed mandatory COVID-19 training (outlining steps for staying safe while performing field duties); practicing social distancing, including shift work, in offices; and maximizing telework, when possible.

Those interested in the job fair but unable to attend live can still register, as a recording will be sent via email the following day.

To register, visit the link found here. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.