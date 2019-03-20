Indiana Department of Homeland Security launches free smoke alarm program

INDIANA, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security launched a new free smoke alarm program Wednesday.

The “Get Alarmed” program offers up to three free smoke alarms to Indiana homeowners, with the goal of installing 10,000 smoke alarms in homes within the next two years.

The program, managed by the Indiana Fire Marshal in partnership with the American Red Cross, works with local fire departments and service providers to properly install the alarms and educate residents on fire safety.

“Get Alarmed” is funded by a federal Fire Prevention and Safety Grant totaling $521,000. The grant will provide 10,000 smoke alarms, 1,000 alarms for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, as well as educational support for residents, fire departments and service providers.

Last year, 93 fatalities occurred due to house fires, compared to 72 the previous year. Two-thirds of all fatal house fires occur in homes without working smoke alarms.

For more information, visit GetAlarmed.in.gov.