Indiana Department of Education announces 2021 graduation rates

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) released state graduation rates for 2021 today. 86.69% of students in the class of 2021 graduated.

Additionally, 40% of students graduated with a Core 40 honors diploma (academic, technical, or both) or an International Baccalaureate diploma. More than 78% of students graduated without requiring a waiver from passing the Graduation Qualifying Exam.

Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, says that “Across our state, our educators, families and community leaders are working to be difference-makers in our student’s lives, preparing them not only for graduation but for the rapidly-changing world that awaits.”