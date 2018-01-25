Indiana Department of Education launches new teacher recruitment websites

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) recently launched two new websites for teacher recruitment and retention.

EducateIN.org and Indiana.Teachers-Teachers.com will provided opportunities for those looking for employment to connect with available openings in education. The new websites also allow the Department to promote positive education resources and interactions.

EducateIN.org provides a resource hub for prospective teachers (high school students, university undergraduates, career transfers) to explore the benefits of becoming a professional educator. IDOE wishes to increase the positive perception of educators and teaching experience in Indiana.

Through Indiana.Teachers-Teachers.com, schools can proactively recruit and review candidates for open positions. Employers can post open positions for teachers, administrators and other school-related employment opportunities. Candidates can also create a professional profile, view and filter job postings and apply to multiple positions.

“We know great educational outcomes start with a positive classroom experience,” said Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a press release. “Working to attract and retain excellent teachers for Indiana schools is a commitment of the Department. I believe these resources will advance our initiative and I am excited to make them available.”