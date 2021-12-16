Indiana dead last in “safest states during COVID-19” study

INDIANA (WOWO): It’s bad news for the Hoosier State’s fight against COVID-19.

According to financial website WalletHub, Indiana is considered the “least safe” state in the country for those looking to avoid the virus.

The nationwide study looked at factors like a state’s vaccination rate, positive testing and hospitalization rates, and death rates. Indiana did poorly in all of those categories, and came in at the middle of the pack in the “transmission rate” category.

Read the full study and methodology for yourself here.