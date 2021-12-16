Indiana dead last in “safest states during COVID-19” study

INDIANA (WOWO): It’s bad news for the Hoosier State’s fight against COVID-19.
According to financial website WalletHub, Indiana is considered the “least safe” state in the country for those looking to avoid the virus.
The nationwide study looked at factors like a state’s vaccination rate, positive testing and hospitalization rates, and death rates. Indiana did poorly in all of those categories, and came in at the middle of the pack in the “transmission rate” category.
Wallethub! Really?? Not where I would go for medical data. If you read their article: the scores are weighted, they used various snapshots in time (Pos test rates Dec 1-7, 2021, Hosp rate Dec 2-8, 2021, Death rate Dec 8-14, 2021) and only cover 2 weeks out of 2 years of pandemic. Not a good metric of what the state (or any state) has fared during the pandemic. Positivity rate is a flawed number anyway – Only people getting tested are ones that feel sick – to get an accurate positivity rate, they would need to test everyone at the same time to determine how many people are actually positive compared to the population.
HA HA HA HA HA NY and Kalifornia are higher than Indiana. This story stretches credulity. It must be a very slow news day for WOWO to post this story. The WOWO credibility is waning.