Indiana DCS outspends 2018 budget

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Child Services is out of money.

In fact, the agency has spent more than $284-million than it expected to for this fiscal year already. The Journal Gazette reports the department is trying to keep up with an “exploding” child welfare system that led Indiana lawmakers to increase its funding by $125-million over their last budget, in addition to $324-million in excess dollars available from the Office of Management and Budget.

DCS is dealing with a dual problem of not having enough caseworkers while also managing sharply rising numbers of children who have been abused or neglected.

Former Director Mary Beth Bonaventura stepped down in December, accusing Governor Holcomb of making policy and budget decisions that would hurt the department.