Indiana Dairy Producers Taking Bus Tour to World Dairy Expo

The Indiana Dairy Producers have organized a bus tour that will begin with pickups in Lafayette and in Fair Oaks and make its way to the World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI. The first stop on the tour, beginning October 1, will be at Fair Oaks to tour the Herrema Dairy Robot Barn, featuring the latest in positive pressure cooling and freestall mattress technology. The tour then proceeds to Wisconsin for additional tours before attending the World Dairy Expo on October 2.
Costs and event details are below. You can register for the bus tour here.
- IDP Regular Producer Members $150 TOTAL for 1 or 2 person occupancy includes room/transportation/Expo admission.
- Non Bus Riders $25/adult, includes all of day one activities for those driving on your own to spend extra time at the Expo. Call if questions. If you have room you can add the kids for free
- IDP Sponsors $250 – includes room/transportation/Expo admission.
- Participants Cost food/incidentals at Expo and fast food stop on way home.
- Included Room/Transportation/expo admission/lunch and dinner on day 1/Breakfast on day 2
