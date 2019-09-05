Indiana Dairy Producers Taking Bus Tour to World Dairy Expo

The Indiana Dairy Producers have organized a bus tour that will begin with pickups in Lafayette and in Fair Oaks and make its way to the World Dairy Expo in Madison, WI. The first stop on the tour, beginning October 1, will be at Fair Oaks to tour the Herrema Dairy Robot Barn, featuring the latest in positive pressure cooling and freestall mattress technology. The tour then proceeds to Wisconsin for additional tours before attending the World Dairy Expo on October 2.

Costs and event details are below. You can register for the bus tour here.