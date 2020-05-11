Indiana Dairy Farmers Develop New Month of May Mission

With month of May Indy 500 activities moved to August, Hoosier dairy farmers have developed a new push for this month, while their many race-related promotions at IMS are postponed.

American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) has launched Hoosier Heroes to recognize some of the many heroes who have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of people doing great things, so in order to honor those people and to keep the spirit of the 500 arrive during the month of May, we want to extend this platform where people can nominate their Hoosier Hero,” says Jenni Browning, CEO of ADAI. “So, that could be even a neighbor getting another neighbor groceries. It could be the farmers who are growing food, of course the health care workers, food service, the cashier. You hear of all these people doing things because it’s their job and the right thing to do. We really want to highlight them.”

A number of those nominated Hoosiers who show the true winning spirit of the Indy 500 will be specially recognized, according to Browning.

“We’ll have a grand prize winner, and that’s off of the criteria of who has gone above and beyond and displayed that Hoosier Hero spirit, and they will receive a special VIP experience for two with the reigning IndyCar Series Champion Josef Newgarden at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. So, this will be during a practice at the Indy 500 and you get an hour with him and their team.”

Browning added there will also be 5 Hoosier hero nominees who receive a special “Winners Drink Milk” Indy 500 prize pack.

Those prize packs include a special edition etched milk bottle.

When you visit www.winnersdrinkmilk.com/Hoosier-Heroes you can nominate someone, or make a donation to help Hoosiers in need, or do both.

“You can donate on your nominee’s behalf or even on an organization, any amount from $5 to unlimited. Every dollar will go to Indiana food banks for the dairy foods that they need in their community.”

Entries must be received by Monday, May 25, 2020. Donations will go directly to Feeding Indiana’s Hungry (part of Feeding America) and its 11 food banks in the state. The food banks in turn support local pantries, shelters and other organizations in their regions. Donations made through the Hoosier Heroes campaign will supply milk and other nutritious dairy foods to those in need throughout the state.

And count on Indiana dairy farmers to be at the track in August for their traditional Fastest Rookie event and presenting the celebratory bottle of milk to the winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Indianapolis-based American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) is a not-for-profit promotion, communication and nutrition education organization funded by and serving the Hoosier state’s 800-plus dairy farm families. ADAI is affiliated with the National Dairy Council, a leader in dairy nutrition research, education and communications since 1915.

The post Indiana Dairy Farmers Develop New Month of May Mission appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.