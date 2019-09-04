Indiana Crop Progress: Not Much Change

The Labor Day holiday pushed USDA Crop Progress report numbers one day. As of Sept. 1, 58 percent of the nation’s corn crop is rated good to excellent, an increase of one percentage point from last week.

On the other hand, the nation’s soybeans in good to excellent condition remain unchanged at 59 percent.

Last week, only 32 percent of Indiana’s corn was rated good to excellent, and 33 percent of its soybeans.

This week, Indiana’s corn quality saw a one percent increase, and no change on soybeans.

According to the USDA, cooler temperatures and above average precipitation helped some of the crop stress.