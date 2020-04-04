Indiana COVID-19 update: nearly 4,000 cases, 116 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers who have received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 is just shy of 4,000, according to numbers released this morning by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The total number of positive cases stands at 3,953, up more than 500 from yesterday’s numbers, with 14 more COVID-19 related deaths on record.

Nearly 20,000 Hoosiers have been tested for the respiratory illness.

At last count, Allen County had 59 cases and two deaths. Because of a delay in private lab reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers.