INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 500 in the latest numbers released Friday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The state reported 42 additional COVID-19 deaths between April 3 and April 16, bringing the state’s total death toll to 519. They also reported 642 new positive cases, pushing total cases to 10,154.

A total of 54,785 people have been tested.

You can view the state’s full dashboard here.