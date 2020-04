INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The death toll for COVID-19 has surpassed 700 in the latest numbers released Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The department reports 45 deaths from coronavirus between April 6 and April 22 in Thursday’s data. Officials also say there are 612 new positive cases, bringing the total to 13,039.

A total of 72,040 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view the state’s full COVID-19 dashboard here.

Allen County’s numbers for Thursday have not yet been released.