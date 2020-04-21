Indiana COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health reported another 61 deaths from COVID-19 Tuesday.

The deaths, which occurred between April 7 and April 20, pushes the state’s death toll to 630. Also, the department reported 431 new positive cases, lifting that total to 12,097.

However, the department says that the “new cases reported today are lower than expected due to a technology issue and should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections.”

A total of 67,264 Hoosiers have been tested.

You can view the state’s full numbers on their dashboard here.