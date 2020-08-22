Indiana COVID-19 death toll passes 3,000

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The State of Indiana added more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths to the state’s official totals today, with the state passing a grim milestone in the process.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 3,001 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 this year, and the state has a positivity rate of 8.8%, although the seven-day average sits at 7.4%.

Find the latest numbers here.

Allen County health officials added 68 more positive cases, bringing the total to 4,594 cases and 170 deaths.

Out of more than 85,000 total cases so far, 64,131 Hoosiers have officially recovered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.