INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The number of Hoosiers who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at 2,565, with 65 deaths.

That’s up from 2,159 cases and 49 total deaths, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. 14,375 total patients have been tested in Indiana, up from 13,373 yesterday.

Marion County and the Indianapolis area continue to be the epicenter for cases in the state, with 1,117 total cases and 21 deaths.

The state releases its official numbers every day at 10am.